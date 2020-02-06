Customer leaves $2K tip at Swansea restaurant

Courtesy of the Harvest Market

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) ─ On the heels of a generous tip to a Salisbury waitress, a server in Swansea was next in line to experience the gratitude of the “2020 Tip Challenge.”

Harvest Market posted a photo of the receipt on its Facebook page saying the customer left the server a $2,000 tip on a $12 bill.

“Shout out to the anonymous customer that left this amazing tip for one of our servers!!!” the restaurant said in the post. “You made her day! #grateful”

Earlier this week, car dealership owner Ernie Boch Jr. left a $5,000 tip for a waitress at Seaglass Restaurant.

The movement was inspired by actor Donnie Wahlberg, who began the tip challenge by leaving a $2,020 tip for a server at an IHOP restaurant.

