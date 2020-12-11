‘Crazy Christmas Wagon’ helping those in need this holiday season

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local city councilor is once again spreading Christmas joy in a bright and crazy way for his community.

Jason Messier of West Warwick is the man behind the attention-grabbing “Cazy Christmas Wagon.” His son Jacoby introduced this year’s version of their festive wagon.

“Ladies and gentleman it has been a long year for all of us,” he said. “We all just need that sweet taste of the 2020 version of the ‘Crazy Christmas Wagon.'”

Councilman Messier says this year, more than anything, is meant as a “beacon of hope,” and will hopefully put smiles on faces while using its attention to raise money for families in need.

It started back in 1999 when Messier, who was a pizza delivery driver, first had the idea of decorating his car around the holidays to spread some cheer. Now he is teaming up with Gel’s Kitchen in Warwick, a local business known for its community involvement.

Messier makes deliveries in what he calls “crazy outfits” to help raise funds and donating tips for families in need. He says he is always out and about in West Warwick driving around nightly.

He will also be taking part once again in the Coventry Fire Department’s annual “Santa Run.”

The gift of giving doesn’t stop there, residents at Crossroads Rhode Island recently received some early Christmas gifts.

This week the homeless shelter was given 200 essential item gift bags and fleece blankets.

The individual adult and children bags from the Charitable Giving Committee at University Orthopedics, including essentials like socks, toothbrushes, deodorant, and some other goodies like puzzles and hot chocolate for the kids in need.