COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Santa was good to the Coventry Police Department this past Christmas.

The department announced the arrival of a new comfort dog in a recent social media post.

K-9 Jovie, a black Labrador puppy, came from Boonefield Labradors, which has been donating comfort dogs to police departments across New England for the past several years.

She began training for her comfort certification with her handler, Coventry School Resource Officer Jadine Ferri, on Tuesday.

Those interested in keeping up with Jovie’s adventures on the job can follow her on Instagram.

(Courtesy: Coventry Police Department)

