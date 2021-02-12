Coventry restaurant owner surprises staff with $15K to split for their service this past year

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Restaurant workers in Coventry got a little extra spending money for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The staff at the Olde Theater Diner, on Sandy Bottom Road, learned that they will all be splitting $15,000 in bonuses due to a generous “thank you” from their bosses.

That comes out to around 40 employees taking home close to $400.

“Everybody through this while pandemic, everybody was here and did an excellent job, luckily through this whole thing we closed down for only a few weeks when we thought the Governor was going to make us shut down and only do carry out,” Owner Ernie Nardolillo said. “Luckily we didn’t. We did it for a few weeks, other than that our employees have been unbelievable, and we wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them.”

Nardolillo said most of his employees also live in Coventry, so it’s a way to keep that money within the community.