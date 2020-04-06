1  of  2
Couple opens South Kingstown rental home to healthcare workers

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A local family says they usually open their home to renters for fun and relaxation, but this year, the situation is a lot more dire.

Paul and Kayla Zarrella have instead made their summer rental home in South Kingstown available to front-line medical workers who need a place to isolate themselves from their families.

Paul said he posted the offer on social media and was touched to find he got numerous emotional replies. He said several healthcare workers have already signed up to stay at the home.

“I know when I go to the grocery store, when I get home, I feel like I did something wrong and I am in fear of infecting my family so I can only imagine how these healthcare providers feel,” he said.

With many front-line workers concerned about leaving hospitals and other facilities and potentially infecting their loved ones at home, the Zarrellas said they’re glad to be able to alleviate that burden.

“When I got home one day, my wife was crying, so when I spoke to her about it, she finally said the doctor that has been staying at our house was so thankful and so relieved to not have to worry about his parents anymore and infecting them that it brought her to tears,” Paul added.

The family said there is no timeline; healthcare workers can stay at their home as long as they need.

If you are a healthcare worker in need of housing, you can contact the family here.

