‘Coors for Canines’: Coors Light covering dog adoption fees nationwide through Feb. 21

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Attention dog lovers! A beer company wants to help you find your “fur-ever” friend.

Coors Light announced on Tuesday they are encouraging people to ditch the normal Valentine’s Day traditions and snuggle up with a new furry friend instead.

The “Coors For Canines Offer” is part of the company’s “The Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season” advertisement.

Coors Light will reimburse up to $100 in adoption fees for the first 1,000 who are eligible.

Those who apply must be of legal drinking age and adopt a dog on or before Feb. 21.

Applicants will also need to submit a receipt of adoption with key word “COORS4K9” to the beer company via text message to short code 28130.

Submitted adoption receipts must include:

Showing adoption cost

Name of adoption shelter

Adoption location/state

Date of adoption (Must occur between Feb. 4-21)

Animal type (Offer only valid for dog adoption)

The offer isn’t available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia. Venmo is required to redeem the offer.

For full details on the offer visit the company’s promotion page.