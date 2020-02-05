1  of  2
Live Now
CDC update on effort to rescue hundreds of Americans from a Chinese city where the coronavirus is centered CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

‘Coors for Canines’: Coors Light covering dog adoption fees nationwide through Feb. 21

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Attention dog lovers! A beer company wants to help you find your “fur-ever” friend.

Coors Light announced on Tuesday they are encouraging people to ditch the normal Valentine’s Day traditions and snuggle up with a new furry friend instead.

The “Coors For Canines Offer” is part of the company’s “The Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season” advertisement.

Coors Light will reimburse up to $100 in adoption fees for the first 1,000 who are eligible.

Those who apply must be of legal drinking age and adopt a dog on or before Feb. 21.

Applicants will also need to submit a receipt of adoption with key word “COORS4K9” to the beer company via text message to short code 28130.

Submitted adoption receipts must include:

  • Showing adoption cost
  • Name of adoption shelter
  • Adoption location/state
  • Date of adoption (Must occur between Feb. 4-21)
  • Animal type (Offer only valid for dog adoption)

The offer isn’t available to residents in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia or West Virginia. Venmo is required to redeem the offer.

For full details on the offer visit the company’s promotion page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Trial

More Impeachment

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com