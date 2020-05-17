12 RESPONDS //
Community helps athlete mark 30th anniversary with Special Olympics

It's Good News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About 4,000 Special Olympics Rhode Island athletes will be competing virtually in the 2020 State Summer Games later this month.

In North Providence on Saturday, it was a community effort to make Stephen McNamara’s race a reality.

Amid social distancing, neighbors on came outside to watch, police shut down Murray Street so Stephen could safely run, and Mayor Charlie Lombardi showed up in support.

“I cannot believe so many people came out and supported me. Thank you so much,” Stephen said.

Stephen has been competing since he was five years old and this year marks his 30th anniversary with the organization. He typically competes in the 50 and 100 meter dashes with his team, the Wampanoag Warriors.

Special Olympics R.I. will be streaming the games during the weekend of May 29-31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

