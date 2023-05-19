PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Teacher from Classical High School has been named the Providence Public School District Teacher of the Year.

Students, colleagues and school administrators gathered Friday to recognize Francesca Leclerc.

Leclerc has been teaching at Classical for 23 years and has been in the Providence Public School District for 25 years. She’s been an educator for 32 years.

When she was nominated, Leclerc said she didn’t think she was going to win.

“When I was nominated, I thought, ‘Well, I’m not sure I fit any of this,'” she said. “But Paul, my husband … [he] encouraged me. He said, ‘I think you do, dig deep.'”

As the director of the Classical High School Theater Company, Leclerc is also known for dedicating a tremendous amount of time and effort to producing two high school plays each year.

State and city education leaders describe her as dynamic, innovative and embodying the best of what it means to be a teacher.

“Her dedication to her students and her passion for teaching are an inspiration to all of us,” Providence Public School Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said.