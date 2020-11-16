Christmas decorations flying off store shelves in mid-November

(WPRI) — The most wonderful time of the year is getting a jump start this year.

Christmas decorations are already flying off of store shelves as people are getting into the Christmas spirit before Thanksgiving has even arrived.

At Home Depot, it’s not just the décor that’s been a “hot” item, customers are even going as far as putting up their Christmas trees already — and not just the artificial ones.

“The demand is very strong, all reports I’ve seen is 10% increase on natural Christmas trees,” owner of Snokist Tree Farm Mac Fox said.

Some of those who have already picked up their Christmas trees are also hanging up holiday lights outside of their home.

People are pointing to the pandemic as an excuse to start spreading some holiday cheer sooner rather than later.

“We wanted to decorate it because it’s been such a difficult year and we are trying to get our hopes up,” one man said.

So, do you have your Christmas decorations up yet? Or is it still too early?

