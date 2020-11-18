Central Falls students asked to help name city’s new police K-9

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Central Falls Police Department headquarters_228987

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls Police Department is asking for help naming their new four-legged member.

While the K-9 German Shepard still needs to complete a month-long training program, the department said he is expected to become certified and join the force early next year.

But before the K-9 begins his training, he first needs a name. That’s why the department is asking Central Falls students to help them come up with one.

Each Central Falls school is being asked to submit a name by Dec. 15. Whichever school is chosen, the department said, is where the K-9 and his handler will take the oath of office.

The winning name is expected to be announced Dec. 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour