Central Falls students asked to help name city’s new police K-9

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls Police Department is asking for help naming their new four-legged member.

While the K-9 German Shepard still needs to complete a month-long training program, the department said he is expected to become certified and join the force early next year.

But before the K-9 begins his training, he first needs a name. That’s why the department is asking Central Falls students to help them come up with one.

Each Central Falls school is being asked to submit a name by Dec. 15. Whichever school is chosen, the department said, is where the K-9 and his handler will take the oath of office.

The winning name is expected to be announced Dec. 22.