Central Falls native Viola Davis donates meals to local health care workers

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls native Viola Davis, along with the cast from her hit television show, made a special delivery to front-line workers in Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Davis did not come in person but she sent more than 100 meals to the staff at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

She partnered with the Rhode Island chapter of Frontline Foods to make the donation.

(Story continues below.)

Betty Ferreira, the director of central transport at Rhode Island Hospital, said being thought of during this trying time means the world to her and her coworkers.

“It’s so exciting and we know that we are doing heavy work in here, so to know that there are people out there like Viola thinking of us and sharing their love with us is incredible,” she said. “All of the donations are just overwhelming and they boost morale in the hospital.”

The food was provided by Matunuck Oyster Bar.

“I actually used to work with Matunuck Oyster Bar, so as soon as we got this opportunity, I reached out to directly to Perry, the owner of Matunuck Oyster Bar, to get him involved and it all worked out,” said Amanda Alanglais, one of the founders of Frontline Foods’ local chapter.

The organizations was started to help feel health care workers, and it’s now operating in 57 cities nationwide.

To learn more about the Rhode Island chapter of Frontline Foods, visit their website.

Providence

