CCRI donates protective equipment to healthcare workers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has made personal protective equipment like gloves and face masks hard to come by.

In an effort to make sure healthcare workers on the front lines are protected, the Community College of Rhode Island on Thursday donated a variety of medical supplies to the R.I. Department of Health, including:

337 N95 masks

2,310 surgical masks

640 gowns

440 disposable lab coats

63,820 pairs of surgical gloves

5 bottles of 67-ounce alcohol-based sanitizer

7 bottles of 7-ounce alcohol-based sanitizer

10 bottles of 18-ounce alcohol-based sanitizer

23 containers of Sani-Cloth wipes

18 containers of Lysol

2 containers of Chlorox germicidal bleach

2 boxes of cotton swabs

“I am so proud of our college for coming together to support those on the front lines fighting this virus,” said Rosemary Costigan, CCRI’s vice president of academic affairs.

“As a college that produces more healthcare professionals than any other in Rhode Island, we have a community of faculty, staff, and students – many of whom go to school while working in the healthcare field – who uniquely understand the challenges healthcare professionals and first responders face during this pandemic,” she continued. “We are here to support their efforts any way we can.”

In addition, a number of staff members are taking time to sew masks for medical professionals. The volunteer initiative was started by a staffer whose husband works as an ER Nurse at The Miriam Hospital.

The school says it’s already collected 400 hand-sewn masks, which are now being put to use at area hospitals.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465