Closings & Delays
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

CCRI donates protective equipment to healthcare workers

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Community College of Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has made personal protective equipment like gloves and face masks hard to come by.

In an effort to make sure healthcare workers on the front lines are protected, the Community College of Rhode Island on Thursday donated a variety of medical supplies to the R.I. Department of Health, including:

  • 337 N95 masks
  • 2,310 surgical masks
  • 640 gowns
  • 440 disposable lab coats
  • 63,820 pairs of surgical gloves
  • 5 bottles of 67-ounce alcohol-based sanitizer
  • 7 bottles of 7-ounce alcohol-based sanitizer
  • 10 bottles of 18-ounce alcohol-based sanitizer
  • 23 containers of Sani-Cloth wipes
  • 18 containers of Lysol
  • 2 containers of Chlorox germicidal bleach
  • 2 boxes of cotton swabs

“I am so proud of our college for coming together to support those on the front lines fighting this virus,” said Rosemary Costigan, CCRI’s vice president of academic affairs.

“As a college that produces more healthcare professionals than any other in Rhode Island, we have a community of faculty, staff, and students – many of whom go to school while working in the healthcare field – who uniquely understand the challenges healthcare professionals and first responders face during this pandemic,” she continued. “We are here to support their efforts any way we can.”

In addition, a number of staff members are taking time to sew masks for medical professionals. The volunteer initiative was started by a staffer whose husband works as an ER Nurse at The Miriam Hospital.

The school says it’s already collected 400 hand-sewn masks, which are now being put to use at area hospitals.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com