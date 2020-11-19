Buttonwood Park Zoo celebrates birth its second set of twin Tamarin monkeys

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Buttonwood Park Zoo is welcoming its second set of twin bearded emperor Tamarin monkeys.

The Zoo said Thursday 4-year-old Pepper gave birth to the two baby monkeys on Oct. 13.

The babies were born one year, almost to the day, of Pepper’s first set of twins, Brie and Gouda.

“With the opening of the Zoo’s Rainforest, Rivers & Reefs exhibit in 2017, the Zoo has been very successful in creating in stimulating, natural environments for its many species of small South American primates and this has resulted in several important births,” Zoo Director Keith Lovett said.

Neither of Pepper’s two babies have been named yet, and the Zoo said their habitat remains closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.

