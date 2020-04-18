Business offering free pizza to front line workers

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – The local community is showing appreciation for front line workers in many different ways, from parades and ‘thank you’ signs to surprise food deliveries.

Farm & Coast Market in South Dartmouth is offering free pizza to health care workers, nursing home employees, police, firefighters and EMTs.

General Manager Jody Cote has an affinity for front line workers. Her grandfather was a police chief, her father was a fire chief, her son is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and both her sister and daughter are nurses.

“My daughter, Khoryn, took on her first full-time RN position at Rhode Island Hospital during this crisis,” Cote said. “So obviously I have a soft spot for first responders.”

Monday, April 20 – Wednesday, April 22 Farm & Coast Market is offering one free cheese or pepperoni pizza to health care workers and first responders.

Orders must be placed before 4 p.m. and picked up between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., when the market is normally closed.

“We’re a community store and we just want to give back,” Cote said. “It’s a way to show them our thanks and give them our support.”

A generous customer from Tiverton has offered to pay for drinks for those workers when they pick up their pizza.

He told Cote he’d been wanting to do something to give back and saw this as the perfect opportunity.

The inside of Farm & Coast has been closed off to customers for weeks, but they’re continuing to take grocery, lunch and dinner orders over the phone.

Payment is made over the phone and customers are asked to keep a safe distance while waiting outside for their food.