PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University student Justin Bolsen has secured his spot in the next Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Bolsen, 18, wagered just enough to edge out his competitors in the final round of the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament Thursday night.

The Georgia native finished with $35,918 in winnings and received a $100,000 grand prize.

“It feels really good,” Bolsen said. He thanked his middle and high school Quiz Bowl coaches for their guidance over the years. “I owe a lot of this to them.”

Bolsen will return to the popular game show this fall for the 2023 Tournament of Champions. He will be the youngest Jeopardy! contestant to ever participate.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Bolsen said. “I think everybody knows that people who go on mega-streaks are really, really good, so I can only hope to do my best against them. We’ll see what they have in store for me.”

Bolsen first appeared on Jeopardy! in the 2019 Tournament of Teens, though he didn’t make it past the first round. He was one of 27 former contestants to return to the game show for the High School Reunion Tournament.