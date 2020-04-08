Brookie’s Birthday: Cumberland family asks community to help celebrate

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The outside of the Reynolds family’s Cumberland home is lit up in Christmas lights as part of a social media campaign to spread positivity during these unprecedented times.

The #SpreadtheHope campaign has been making its rounds on Facebook. The Reynolds placed red hearts in their windows as a tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and a sign that reads “hope” and “love.”

While the outside of the Reynolds’ home is merry and bright, there’s a little girl inside whose smile outshines those lights on any given day.

Brookie Reynolds was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy when she was a year old.

Thousands of parents across the state are juggling remote learning, taking care of their children and, in some cases, working from home due to the pandemic.

For Brookie’s mom Allison, however, it’s been much more difficult. She’s not only trying to help her 12-year-old son Tyler, but she’s also helping her daughter, who needs constant care.

“I am her hands. I am her voice. I am her everything,” Allison said.

Brookie and her dad, Dan. Courtesy: Allison Reynolds

Allison is doing this all by herself as well since her husband Dan is considered an essential worker and has been putting in 12-hour workdays to support the family.

Despite taking care of her children by herself most days, she said mornings with no schedule and extra quality time together have also been a blessing.

When Eyewitness News met Brookie, she was enjoying the sunshine with her big brother and pet guinea pig, all while riding around in a specialized car. The license plate of that car is the family’s motto: “Impossible is nothing.”

“We are just going to do this as a team and take each day as it comes and just try to make the best out of it,” Allison said, admitting their motto rings true during these uncertain times.

The family is getting ready to celebrate Brookie’s 9th birthday on April 10, and knowing she can’t have a party, Allison put out the call on Brookie’s Facebook page to ensure her daughter’s big day is still one to remember.

“One of her favorite things is listening/watching people sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and hearing her name,” Allison wrote. “She lights up beyond from this. Because we won’t be able to have a party right now, I would love to get as many videos sent to us so I can have Dan Reynolds make one huge video for her.”

Allison said that video is already 20 minutes long and is continuing to grow. If you’d like to send in a video for Brookie’s birthday, email it to allisonreynolds0@gmail.com or dren54@aol.com.