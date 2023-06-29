BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A local school resource officer (SRO) has traveled to Indianapolis to receive a national honor.

Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch announced Officer Keith Medeiros and K-9 Brody will receive the Exceptional Service Award for Region 4 from the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO).

The award goes to those who serve the school community above and beyond what is normally expected of an SRO.

“When you approached my office with the SRO/Comfort Therapy Dog program (aka BRODY project) I knew you were passionate about making a difference for Bristol youth. You have delivered a valued program and I am beyond proud of you,” Lynch wrote on Facebook.

They will become the greatest dynamic duo in Bristol police history, the chief added.

Officer Medeiros will be honored along with all of the other award recipients at the NASRO National School Safety Conference.

“His dedication to building strong relationships with students and staff has resulted in a culture of trust and open communication, which is crucial in maintaining a safe learning environment,” Sgt. Brian Morse said.

K-9 Brody joined the Bristol Police Department in 2020.