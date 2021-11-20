Birthday parade honors Newport man turning 100

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re born on Thanksgiving it seems only natural to have a giving spirit, and one Newport man certainly does.

Gene Perrotti was born on Thanksgiving in 1921 and will turn 100 years old on Wednesday. Horns and shouts of “Happy Birthday!” were heard on Saturday as a Newport police cruiser escorted the parade of 50 cars past his home.

His daughter, Kathy, said some participating in the parade came as far away as Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

The Perrotti’s are well known in the Newport area where they operate a family business and have made a difference in the community for decades. Gene, and his family, came to Rhode Island from Italy and opened a pharmacy along with gift shops with his wife Fibi.

Gene is also an avid volunteer and is a long-time member of the Newport Kiwanis Club where he has had perfect attendance for 73 years. Newport Kiwanis is a volunteer civic club that supports Newport area projects that benefit local children, including a scholarship in Gene’s name.

As he celebrates his 100th birthday, his friends, family, and community will be giving thanks for all he has done t make a difference over the years.