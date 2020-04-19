Birthday boy surprised with movie car parade

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Even in a time of social distancing, a little boy in Pawtucket still had an amazing birthday surprise.

One by one, a parade of cars right out of the movies, drove down Max’s street Sunday morning.

“These are some of his favorites, so probably the Ghost Busters one,” Michelle Moreira said.

Ghost Busters, Jurassic Park, the Avengers, and Herbie were all represented on the parade route.

Michael Simoes is with Epic Movie Cars. He said surprising Max was just one of several stops planned Sunday.

“Everybody is getting bored, people want some excitement while they’re held up in the house all day so we got together and said, you know what, let’s drive by people’s houses and make them smile a bit.”

For family members, it was a way to connect when social distancing makes it impossible to come together.

“We literally live down the street, but I haven’t seen my grandsons in a month and a half and that’s extremely difficult,” Moreira said.

All of this leading to a big reveal that was not only exciting for the birthday boy, but for everyone watching.

“It feels good. It’s so cool. We couldn’t celebrate in person to see him. You know, it’s a big milestone you know, he’s five-years-old and to be able to have these big cars, for these guys to do this, it means a lot,” Moreira said.

“It makes me happy as it makes them I think,” Simoes said.