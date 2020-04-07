Beluga whales get front-row seat to mini-concert at Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — The Mystic Aquarium has been closed because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the staff from inviting a local musician to sing to their beluga whales.

Izzy Malek, a singer and songwriter from Griswold, Conn., stood in front of the beluga exhibit on Tuesday and performed a mini-concert not only for the whales but for the aquarium’s followers on Facebook.

Both beluga whales periodically watched Malek’s performance from behind the glass and appeared to be big fans of the music.

Malek played a collection of positive and upbeat songs for the belugas, including “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley, “Gypsy In My Soul” by Van Morrison and even a stripped-down rendition of “Baby Shark.”

A staffer at Mystic Aquarium said prior to the performance that music is enriching for the whales, especially since they haven’t been able to interact with visitors.