12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Beluga whales get front-row seat to mini-concert at Mystic Aquarium

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — The Mystic Aquarium has been closed because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the staff from inviting a local musician to sing to their beluga whales.

Izzy Malek, a singer and songwriter from Griswold, Conn., stood in front of the beluga exhibit on Tuesday and performed a mini-concert not only for the whales but for the aquarium’s followers on Facebook.

Both beluga whales periodically watched Malek’s performance from behind the glass and appeared to be big fans of the music.

Malek played a collection of positive and upbeat songs for the belugas, including “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley, “Gypsy In My Soul” by Van Morrison and even a stripped-down rendition of “Baby Shark.”

A staffer at Mystic Aquarium said prior to the performance that music is enriching for the whales, especially since they haven’t been able to interact with visitors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com