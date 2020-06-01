BeKindRI: A push for positivity, random acts of kindness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to spur random acts of kindness and spread positivity, the United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) has launched the #BeKindRI challenge.
From June 1 until June 20 — historically UWRI’s Day of Action — Rhode Islanders are encouraged to share their kindness on social media and nominate others to do the same.
“These have been – and continue to be – stressful times unlike ever before,” UWRI CEO Cortney Nicolato said. “But among the many resiliencies to come out of this pandemic has been a renewed appreciation for the power of acts of kindness, and the impact we can have by helping our neighbors.”
Everyone who shares an act of kindness on social media using #BeKindRI will be entered into a random drawing for local prizes.
Some ideas provided by UWRI:
- Text or call someone you haven’t talked to in a while;
- Send a card to a loved one, a friend, or a first responder;
- Make a meal or baked good for a neighbor, leaving it on their doorstep;
- Sign up to donate blood;
- Donate to a nonprofit working to help Rhode Islanders;
- Take out a senior’s trash or mow their lawn; or
- Drop a note of encouragement in someone’s mailbox.