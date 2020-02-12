Beards and mustaches add up to big Tomorrow Fund donation

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — William Shakespeare, Sigmund Freud, and plenty of U.S. presidents including Abraham Lincoln have sported facial hair.

In North Kingstown, the privilege of letting a beard or mustache grow has netted $9,570 for The Tomorrow Fund from members of the town’s police department.

The officers’ union (International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 473) collected the donations back in November and December for officers who grew facial hair — with the blessing of Chief Patrick Flanagan — and the union matched each donation.

The Tomorrow Fund is a nonprofit that benefits children with cancer and their families, helping to ease the traumatic financial and emotional stress of a child contracting the disease.

“This local child-centric organization, which promotes strength and comfort to those most vulnerable, was an easy choice,” union president Lt. John Urban said Wednesday.