Photos courtesy of Mark St. Pierre

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters and animal control officers came to the rescue of a baby raccoon in Warwick Friday after it got its head stuck in a sewer grate.

A viewer sent Eyewitness News photos of the rescue mission. He said he discovered the raccoon and called the Warwick Department of Public Works for help.

The raccoon’s head was eventually freed from the grate and was unharmed in the process.