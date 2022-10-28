PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some of Rhode Island’s tiniest trick-or-treaters have found their perfect costumes for Halloween.

For the 13th year in a row, Women & Infants partnered with Project Sweet Peas to get tiny costumes for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The costumes are made by moms who previously had babies in the NICU.

Costumes this year included Superman, a ladybug, a pumpkin and more.

Hospital officials say they do this each year to try to bring some normalcy to these families’ lives.