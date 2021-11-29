Attleboro man wins $1M on scratch ticket given to him after open-heart surgery

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s safe to say that when Alexander McLeish had open-heart surgery earlier this month, winning the lottery was the last thing on his mind.

But while the Attleboro resident was recovering, he received a get-well card from a friend with three instant tickets inside.

When he began scratching the “Your Letters” area off of one of the tickets, the first three letters he revealed were his initials: A, W and M.

As McLeish continued scratching, he realized the bottom row of the winning puzzle revealed the word “HEART.”

McLeish claimed his $1-million prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters last Friday.

He opted for the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

McLeish said he had won a $1,000 prize several years ago on a ticket he received from the same friend as a birthday gift.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Quickeez Beer, Wine and Convenience Store in Carver, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling it.