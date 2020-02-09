At 100 years old, Church pianist still plays every Sunday

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Even at 100 years old, Lucille Nelson still attends church every Sunday. However, her seat is not in the pews, it is reserved at the piano.

For most of her hundred years, Lucille’s music has filled Baptist churches, like the First Baptist Church in West Warwick. She has probably played every hymn there is.

“I have my favorites. And I have a lot that I ad lib. Fill in here and there,” she said. “They just think it’s wonderful. As long as I don’t make any bad boo boos.”

It’s what gets her through the hard times. Lucille lost her husband decades ago and recently, her daughter.

“We were married 32 years. And then he passed away. He had a heart attack… She passed away three years ago. She had multiple sclerosis.”

Lucille has three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, none of whom play were taught piano.

But it’s teaching the children of the ministry music that’s helped Lucille reach 100 years old.

“They didn’t have a piano. If they had a piano, I’d grab a hold of them!”

“They always needed somebody to play for the little ones. And they are the ones that I love and they were cute. A lot of people think, well, why should kids learn these old hymns, but a lot of what we believe is written in those words.”

Lucille shows up every week, no matter what.

“Doctor says well all I can tell you is you have arthritis and I say well that’s better than cancer, right? It’s fabulous to be 100. And still going.”

And out of all the songs she’s played one stands out as her favorite.

“When the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.”