Air Force sergeant reunited with best friend following 8-month deployment

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It was a reunion U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sergeant Hector Rivera had been waiting for since he was deployed overseas eight months ago.

The Attleboro resident was reunited with his dog, named Kanoh, Tuesday upon his return home from Kuwait.

Kanoh spent the past several months being looked after by volunteers with non-profit organization “Dogs on Deployment.”

Rivera said it was hard to leave Kanoh, but he knew he would be leaving him in good hands.

“I found out on June 23,” Rivera recalled. “They said, ‘You’re leaving on June 27.’ So I came and dropped off Kanoh and I remember crying.”

Rivera said he’s extremely grateful for the care Kanoh received while he was away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community