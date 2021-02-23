After beating cancer, Cranston boy raising money for friends still fighting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A 9-year-old Cranston boy is now cancer-free, but his heart is still with the kids he met in treatment.

Callan Duquette had his last chemo treatment three months ago.

“It’s amazing,” he said.

12 News first introduced you to Callan in December 2018, when he was looking to give his buddy Tommy at Hasbro Children’s Hospital a special Christmas gift.

“We said we have to get him something from the Bruins,” Callan said.

After our broadcast, the Bruins stepped up and offered both boys tickets to a game.

“I like helping people,” Callan added.







Last month, Callan began raising money for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk, Run, Roll event during the month of April.

The event aims to raise awareness of the 43 kids a day diagnosed with cancer in the U.S.

Callan’s not one of them any more, and he’s hoping his fundraising will mean none of his friends will be either.

“Because I like to help my friends,” he said.

The one thing Callan is excited to do once it’s safe to do so is go to a restaurant with his mom.

“Me and mom wanted to do, at the end of treatment, when my immune system is back up, we wanted to have like a date where we get to have food and play games and go out and stuff,” he said.