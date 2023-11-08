ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Every Thanksgiving, Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro helps around 475 people who are struggling with food insecurity.

But on Tuesday, the pantry learned it lost thousands of dollars’ worth of food after a freezer failed during a power outage. More than 50 turkeys went bad, along with pallets of chicken.

The pantry took to Facebook to ask for help — and were quickly met with an outpouring of support.

“We are absolutely blown away by the generosity. We’ve had PayPal donations, we’ve had people go and buy turkeys and drop some off,” President Heather Porreca told 12 News.

The Attleboro Police Association said it would be donating $5,000 to cover the losses.

“The entire Attleboro community is coming together to make sure that those of us who struggle with food insecurity have what they need for Thanksgiving,” Porreca added.

According to Porreca, after all the donations, the pantry not only has enough for its Thanksgiving food distribution, but its Christmas distribution too.