NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The puppy that was abandoned in North Attleboro last month has found his forever home.

Axel will be staying with the North Attleboro Police Department and has been awarded to Officer Julie Lowe.

He is unofficially a new staff member of the police department and will be the community mascot.

The chihuahua was spotted in a blue crate on the side of Draper Avenue last month. Police said the person who dumped Axel was arrested, coincidentally, on National Puppy Day.

Dominique Scott has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

Axel has made a miraculous recovery and was previously being cared for by the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.

He spent the past month hanging out with North Attleboro officers at various events, which have been chronicled on the department’s Facebook page.