A different kind of New Year’s baby: Dog at Cranston animal shelter gives birth to 11 puppies

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Heart of Rhode Island Animal Shelter in Cranston welcomed 11 puppies into the world the morning of New Year’s Day.

The puppies mom, Eden, is a 2-year-old hound mix who was rescued from the south, according to the shelter. Since the mom is a mixed breed, they are not sure the exact breed of the puppies.

The shelter’s staff said when they arrived at 7 a.m., a four of the puppies had already born, and rest followed shortly after.

New Years Puppies! New mother Eden, a mixed breed, gave birth to @EGAPLRI’s first litter of 2021 sometime between 12am and 7am when staff arrived to find she had delivered her first 4 of 11 total pups! She’ll be kicking off the new year with a lot of bonding time with her babies! pic.twitter.com/Q1Ffb46keN — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) January 1, 2021

Eden is doing well, according to the shelter, and is already being fostered by someone, so she will not be up for adoption.

The shelter said they will not be accepting applications to adopt the puppies until they are at least eight weeks old.

The puppies will be posted on HeartofRI.org when they are ready to be adopted, according to a recent Facebook post.