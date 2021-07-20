6 firefighters honored for saving man, dog from South Kingstown fire

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Six members of the South Kingstown Union Fire District were honored for saving the lives of a man and a dog during a house fire back in March.

Firefighters were told someone may be trapped inside when they arrived on Curtis Corner Road.

Capt. Tyler Parks and Lt. Eric Holmander went inside to rescue the man as Captains Andrew Duckworth and Matt Viner provided support, according to the district.

Lt. Dan Kelly was the pump operator, the district said, while Deputy Chief Anthony Cinquegrana was the commanding officer on duty.

“Captain Parks and Lieutenant Holmander made entry into the structure, which I want to let everybody know at this was an extremely dangerous environment,” Chief Steven Pinch said. “Visibility was near zero. Conditions were at a point where a victim would not survive much longer. Time was definitely not on their side.”

12 News has learned the man they rescued has since made a full recovery.

Pinch said the district chose to wait to hold the ceremony so they could do it in person.