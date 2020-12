WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two donations at a Walmart store in Warwick paid off more than $2,000 worth of holiday layaways over the weekend, according to Rebecca Thomason, a spokesperson for the company.

Thomason said Saturday, six layaway orders totaling $1,493.22 were paid for.

Then, on Sunday, eight orders totaling $728.44 were paid off, according to Thomason.

It’s unclear if the donations were from the same person or two separate people, since both were made anonymously.