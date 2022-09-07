(WPRI) — The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) in Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are once again teaming up to find new homes for more than a dozen cats rescued from Kentucky.

MSPCA and NEAS recently received 26 homeless shelter cats from the state, which has been ravaged by deadly flooding.

The effort comes less than a month after the two organizations took in 20 cats from the state following the disaster.

The domestic shorthair cats were transported back to NEAS in Salem Tuesday and they vary in age ranging from 7 years old to as young as 9 weeks old.

“We’ve made it a priority to be involved as much as possible in disaster relief by way of partnerships with the ASPCA and others to provide on-the-ground assistance and relocation for animals out of harm’s way,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and executive director of NEAS.

The cats will be available for adoption after they complete mandatory two-day quarantine and receive the medical care they may need.

The MSPCA is seeking donations to help offset the costs of caring for the new cats. Those interested in donating may donate online.