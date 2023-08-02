BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — For more than three decades, two Rhode Island natives have been professional golfers and formed a local charitable foundation.

Bristol’s Billy Andrade and Barrington’s Brad Faxon were back in the Ocean State last week to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Andrade-Faxon Charities for Children Foundation.

“I think we have touched a lot of people’s lives in a way we never thought would be possible, and what you end up doing for someone else helps you better, doesn’t it,” Faxon said.

Over the past 30 years, Andrade and Faxton have raised a lot of money, and it’s just one way they have helped give back to the area where they both grew up.

“Brad and I, when we first started this, we both were on the same page, we are both from here and we love this area, let’s give back,” Andrade explained.

Since the foundation was formed in 1992, there have been numerous golf outings and other events associated with the foundation with the focus of raising money.

“We didn’t start this with a timeline or goal of how much money we were going to raise or how much we would give away or how long it would last,” Faxon added.

In that time, more than $8.2 million has been raised to fund various organizations in Rhode Island, as well as Bristol and Plymouth counties in Massachusetts.

ESPN’s, and also long-time play-by-play voice for the Red Sox, Sean McDonough has been part of the foundation since the beginning.

“They are two of the best guys I know and I really consider them role models and mentors in the charity area,” McDonough said. “They have been honored many, many times nationally for their charity work and that doesn’t just happen. It’s not just a testament to them but to the people of Rhode Island. This is a big collaborative effort with a lot of people involved and everybody should be really proud.”

Last week in Bristol, a small fundraiser was held and another $350,000 was raised, which will be donated to area charities this year.

The CVS Charity Golf Classic also helped raise money for local charities, but it has since come to an end after a 23-year run, producing more than $25 million in charitable giving.

“We didn’t know how long it would last and how much money we raised, we just kept doing it because it was fun and it was right,” Faxon said.

“[CVS] was the best day of the year, to see the looks on the faces of all the charities we give money to, through golf,” Andrade said. “We are doing this all through the game of golf that we love so it’s been spectacular.”