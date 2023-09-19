EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Two dogs are back home after they were found wandering Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police said they found the two dogs roaming the street in Edgartown as post-tropical cyclone Lee passed offshore, bringing gusty winds, on-and-off rain, and strong surf.

They were not wearing collars and were brought to Edgartown Animal Control to be held.

Later that evening, Animal Control posted on their Facebook page that the dogs had been reunited with their owner.