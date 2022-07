NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten baby ducklings were reunited with their mother after they fell into a catch basin in Newport.

The city posted on its Facebook page that one of the Water Pollution Control crews saved the baby ducks on Tuesday.

“We’re happy to report that after a bit of work, the mother and babies were able to happily and safely go on their way!” the post read.

It’s unclear how long the baby ducks were in the catch basin.