WPRI 12, FOX Providence, CW Providence to air daily broadcast of national anthem performed by emerging artists

(WPRI) — WPRI 12, FOX Providence, and The CW Providence will join 168 other Nexstar Media Group stations around the country in broadcasting “The Star-Spangled Banner” each morning.

The broadcasts are a partnership between Nexstar, BMI, and Belmont University. The national anthem will be performed by a variety of emerging artists, who will record their own unique versions of the song at Belmont’s Ocean Way Studios. All musical genres will be highlighted during the series.

The first group of performers includes Nashville-based Brian Sutherland, Texas native Kristen Kelly, and 2018 American Idol contestant Julia Cole.

The Star-Spangled Banner was once a staple on local television stations, signifying the beginning or end of the broadcast day. With this new collaboration, Nexstar is restoring this long-held tradition at 171 stations across the country.

The national anthem will be broadcast around 4 a.m. every day–365 days a year–starting Monday.