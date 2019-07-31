Warwick student organizes coat drive for veterans

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — While we’re still in the dog days off summer, the chillier fall weather will be here before we know it and one high school senior in Warwick wants to make sure local veterans are prepared.

On Wednesday, Mayor Joseph Solomon announced the details of the “Help a Hero” coat drive organized by Ava Librizzi. The drive will benefit those supported by Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, which seeks to give homeless and at-risk veterans access to goods and services necessary for their well-being.

“Helping veterans is something very near to [Ava’s] heart, and the city is pleased to assist her in her efforts to help those who have served our country and are now in need,” Solomon said. “The compassion and kindness she demonstrates every day are the very qualities we hope to encourage and foster in our young people.”

New or gently used coats can be donated through Sept. 15. Collection bins can be found at the following locations:

Warwick City Hall, main floor: 3275 Post Road

Buttonwoods Municipal Annex and Community Center: 3027 West Shore Road

Mickey Stevens Sports Complex, McDermott Pool and the ice rink: 925 Sandy Lane

Warwick fire headquarters: 111 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Warwick police headquarters: 99 Veterans Memorial Dr.

Solomon said a trip to New York City in which Librizzi was bothered by the number of homeless people she saw inspired her to try and make a difference and set up the “Help a Hero” nonprofit. Last spring, her first fundraising efforts resulted in more than $8,000 worth of winter gear being donated to OSDRI.