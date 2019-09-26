Stray to be adopted by Tiverton police, trained as a therapy dog

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A stray dog may soon be adopted by the Tiverton Police Department and trained to be a therapy dog.

The Tiverton Police Department first posted on Facebook Tuesday about a scruffy, dark-haired female dog that had been seen roaming around town.

The dog was found in the area of Judson Street and was brought to the pound. Tiverton police said efforts to reach the dog’s owner were unsuccessful.

On Thursday, police posted a new photo of the dog at the pound, saying that if she goes unclaimed, the Tiverton Police Department will adopt her and train her to be a compassion dog.

Police also asked if a local grooming salon would be willing to give her a much-needed haircut.

Responses began pouring in on social media and about an hour later, Tiverton police said Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon would be giving her a haircut Monday morning.

The Tiverton Police Department didn’t say if the dog had been officially adopted yet, but created a Facebook poll asking for the public’s help naming the dog. The poll asks everyone to decide between two “front runner” names: “Tivie” or “Hope.”

Good afternoon Tiverton. We want to thank EVERYONE who has contacted us to help. Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon… Posted by Tiverton Police Department on Thursday, September 26, 2019

As of Thursday evening, “Tivie” is ahead with 58% of the vote.

The poll ends on Friday.