Straggly stray turned police dog gets much-needed grooming

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton Police Department’s newest four-legged member just got a makeover.
Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon did the honors of trimming the excess fur of “Tivie” Monday morning.
“It was so nice to be able to do this for them. All the police came out to see her,” the salon said in a Facebook post.
The scruffy dark-haired dog was brought to the Tiverton pound after she was found roaming around town.
The Tiverton Police Department decided it would keep Tivie if she went unclaimed and train her to be a therapy dog.
“She loves being held and will make a wonderful compassion dog for the TPD,” the salon said.
The salon said it will continue to groom Tivie free of charge for the police department.