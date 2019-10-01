Straggly stray turned police dog gets much-needed grooming

The photo on the left shows “Tivie” when she was first brought to the Tiverton pound. The photo on the right shows the dog fresh after a grooming. (Photos courtesy: Tiverton Police Dept. & Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton Police Department’s newest four-legged member just got a makeover.

Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon did the honors of trimming the excess fur of “Tivie” Monday morning.

“It was so nice to be able to do this for them. All the police came out to see her,” the salon said in a Facebook post.

Congratulations to the Tiverton Police Department on their new employee. She is such a sweet dog and will make a perfect compassion dog. It was a privilege to groom her. Posted by Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon LLC on Monday, September 30, 2019

The scruffy dark-haired dog was brought to the Tiverton pound after she was found roaming around town.

The Tiverton Police Department decided it would keep Tivie if she went unclaimed and train her to be a therapy dog.

“She loves being held and will make a wonderful compassion dog for the TPD,” the salon said.

The salon said it will continue to groom Tivie free of charge for the police department.

Tivie prior to grooming (Courtesy: Tiverton Police)

Tivie getting washed (Courtesy: Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)

Tivie after her bath (Courtesy: Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)

Tivie mid-haircut (Courtesy: Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)

Tivie getting her nails trimmed (Courtesy: Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)

Tivie looking sharp after her grooming session (Courtesy: Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)

Tivie rocking a police department bandana at the groomer’s (Courtesy: Sitting Pretty Mobile Grooming Salon)