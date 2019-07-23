Seal unfazed by torrential rain, waves while returning to the ocean

MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — Despite torrential rain, a seal returned to the ocean Tuesday morning after months of rehabilitation.

(Courtesy of Mystic Aquarium)

The seal, named Einstein, was rescued in early May off Provincetown by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Einstein was eventually admitted to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where he received treatment for nasal discharge and minor wounds.

On Tuesday, volunteers drove Einstein down to a private shoreline in North Kingstown to be released.

(Courtesy of Mystic Aquarium)

Assistant Manager of the Animal Rescue Program Sarah Callan said they always monitor the weather and surf conditions before release day to ensure the safety of the seal.

“These animals are hardy. Once they dive in and swim past the breaking point, they’re gone,” Callan said. “The waves from [Tuesday’s] weather didn’t faze Einstein one bit.”

Callan said Mystic Aquarium will be holding its annual “Seals on the Rocks” fundraiser on July 26 to support its Animal Rescue Program.