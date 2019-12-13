Sam Adams, Harpoon donating $1 for every pint sold to honor Pete Frates

BOSTON (WPRI) — If you want to drink beer for a good cause, be sure to check out the Sam Adams or Harpoon Brewery on Friday.

Former Red Sox player and owner of Loma Brewing Company Kevin Youkilis asked the beer craft community to come together and raise a pint in honor Peter Frates on Friday.

In honor of @PeteFrates3, let’s raise a pint for Pete this Friday (6pm EST & 3 PST) across the beer community for a legend that inspired us to #EndALS . Retweet your favorite breweries!!!



Let’s keep the fight going to find a cure by donating to https://t.co/862ltTyGzj. pic.twitter.com/DIVsgsctf6 — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) December 11, 2019

Peter Frates — the former Boston College baseball player whose public battle with ALS helped make the ice bucket challenge a phenomenon — died Monday at the age of 34. He was laid to rest Friday.

For every pint sold on Dec. 13 at Harpoon’s Boston and Vermont locations and Sam Adams’ Boston Brewery and Taproom, $1 will be donated to the Peter Frates Family Foundation.

“Frates left his mark on the Boston community and inspired millions to raise awareness for ALS,” both breweries said.

Harpoon says that ALS research and awareness is something ‘near and dear’ to the employee and owners of the company.

Harpoon and Sam Adams are doubling down on #Pints4Pete, matching donations in each location and raising a special toast with drinkers at 6 p.m.