Roger Williams Park Zoo bananas over baby monkey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced a new addition to its rainforest exhibit.

The zoo said a baby howler monkey was born Oct. 25.

“Newborn and mom Finley were given a clean bill of health,” the zoo said in a tweet.

Our rainforest is growing! We are so excited to welcome our newest addition to the Zoo's howler monkey family. Born on October 25, newborn and mom Finley were given a clean bill of health. See the entire family hanging out inside our Faces of the Rainforest exhibit. #zooborns pic.twitter.com/Rfaj4xSwvz — Roger Williams Park Zoo (@RWPZoo) November 7, 2019

The monkey is part of a baby boom at zoo, which last month announced Fiona the sloth was pregnant and is expecting a baby next spring.

And Wednesday, the zoo revealed the name of its baby giant anteater which was born in September. The name Demo is a combination of her parents Delilah and Mochilla.

IT'S A GIRL! And her name is Demo ❤️ At just over 2 months old, our baby giant anteater was newly named by her keeper Kim, after a combination of her parents – Delilah and Mochilla. #zooborns pic.twitter.com/4D8GAnLi96 — Roger Williams Park Zoo (@RWPZoo) November 6, 2019