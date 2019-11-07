Roger Williams Park Zoo bananas over baby monkey

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo announced a new addition to its rainforest exhibit.
The zoo said a baby howler monkey was born Oct. 25.
“Newborn and mom Finley were given a clean bill of health,” the zoo said in a tweet.
The monkey is part of a baby boom at zoo, which last month announced Fiona the sloth was pregnant and is expecting a baby next spring.
And Wednesday, the zoo revealed the name of its baby giant anteater which was born in September. The name Demo is a combination of her parents Delilah and Mochilla.