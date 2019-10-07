Retired judge meets first responders who saved his life

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s not every day Capt. Brad Wagoner and Capt. David Palumbo get to meet one of the countless people they help while working aboard a Providence rescue.

But, that changed recently when they were reunited with Peter Rosedale in his Warwick home.

Rosedale said Wagoner and Palumbo saved his life two weeks ago.

The retired judge and former Rhode Island representative was eating at Rosalina’s Restaurant in Providence with his wife when a piece of bread got stuck in his throat.

“I finally got his mouth open a little where I got the Magill forceps, which is like long scissors, and I got down there and I could feel it, a piece of bread, and we pulled it out,” Palumbo said.

