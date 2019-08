(Courtesy of the Newton Fire Department)

NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Newton came to the aid of a trapped raccoon Thursday.

According to a tweet by the Newton Fire Department, the juvenile raccoon’s head was stuck in the grate of a storm drain.

With the help of Waltham Animal Control, the firefighters were able to free the raccoon who “had been stuck for a while.”

“We rescue citizens both big and small!” the Newton Fire Department tweeted.