Local police K9 units competing nationwide for grant money

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several local police K9 units are participating in a nationwide competition to receive thousands of dollars in grant money.

Aftermath, a company that specializes in cleaning up after traumatic experiences and the removal of bio-hazardous materials, has been providing grants to police departments for the past 10 years.

“As partners in response to traumatic situations, Aftermath recognizes the importance of law enforcement officers and first responders that keep our communities safe,” the company’s website reads.

Local departments participating include North Providence, Pawtucket and Plymouth.

Winners are chosen based on the number of votes they receive online.

K9 units in the running this year from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts include Pawtucket, North Providence, and Plymouth Police Departments.

Here are the 2019 grants up for grabs:

1st place: $5,000

2nd place: $4,000

3rd place: $3,000

4th place: $2,000

5th place: $1,500

Honorable mention: $500

Supporters can vote once every 24 hours on the Aftermath website. Voting ends Nov. 3.

The grant winners will be chosen on Nov. 6.