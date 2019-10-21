Community rallies around teen singer battling cancer

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A fundraiser was held Sunday for a Portsmouth teen battling a rare form of bone cancer.

The community gathered in Middletown to raise money through raffles and a silent auction, all while enjoying live music from 18-year-old Carrigan Nelson herself.

Eyewitness News first told you about the talented singer after she led a fundraiser to support Hanna Wertens, who died of leukemia last year at the age of 15.

Nelson also used her voice and energy to help raise funds for 10-year-old Gabe Littlefield, who died earlier this year from another case of osteosarcoma.

Sunday’s fundraiser also included education about childhood cancer, honored and remembered others, and offered testing for “Be The Match.”

Carrigan is still performing, but her mom says she recently was back in the hospital with pneumonia before undergoing more chemo.

If you would like to help donate to help Carrigan, you can click here.