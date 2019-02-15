Boy’s dream of having a ‘man cave’ comes true

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a very special day for a 10-year-old Cranston boy with a rare disorder who had his dream of having his own “man cave” come true.

Travis was born with a rare spinal deficiency and never thought he would be able to walk. He recently wrote a letter to the imPossible Dream in Warwick, asking for a space of his very own.

The Associates of the Rhode Island State Police, among many other organizations, donated to the cause.

“Him turning around and seeing the smile on his face, then thanking every individual for everything they have done for him, it just warms your heart,” R.I. State Police. Lt. Col. Kevin Barry said Thursday.

Travis always wanted a place where he can hang out, especially while recovering from surgeries and procedures related to his condition. He has already undergone more than 20 surgeries and procedures, with another planned next month that will take nearly two months for him to recover from.

“It’s going to give him a little spot where he can go and hang out by himself and kick back and relax,” Travis’s mom, Kadie Williams, said. “He is going to need a lot of down time after his procedure.”

It was all a surprise to Travis, who received many other donations, including signed sports memorabilia from his favorite team, the New England Patriots.

The man cave will be built in the garage of the family’s home. The plan is to begin construction in the spring.