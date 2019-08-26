26-pound cat up for adoption finds ‘fur-ever’ home

It's Good News

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (WTNH) — The 26-pound cat that stole the hearts of social media users around the world is just days away from finding his forever home.

Mr. B because famous last week after he was put up for adoption at Morris Animal Refuge.

The shelter tweeted about the massive, lovable furball, and it went viral.

The organization said it had such an outpour of support that its website crashed.

According to WPVI, the shelter has narrowed its search down to a handful of adopters.

Staffers said the adoption should be finalized next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams